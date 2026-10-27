U.N.-backed commission says Russia committed war crimes on Ukraine's energy-grid
World
A U.N.-backed commission says Russia committed war crimes by targeting Ukraine's energy grid during harsh winter months, leaving millions without heat or power.
The report calls these attacks "crimes against humanity," highlighting how blackouts made it tough for people to find shelter and get medical care.
Russia's UN mission calls findings falsified
Russia denies the claims and says Russia's UN Mission said Moscow did not recognize the commission's mandate and dismissed its findings as being based on "falsified data."
The investigation included testimonies from 255 Ukrainians, but Russia hasn't responded to questions from the commission.
With winter coming again, there's growing concern about civilian safety if these strikes continue.