UN to vote on adopting map showing Africa's true scale 

The Mercator projection makes equatorial regions appear smaller while inflating high-latitude areas.

For instance, Africa appears to be the same size as Greenland on this map, even though it is 14 times larger.

Historians and geographers have long argued that the Mercator projection is based on Western stereotypes, with some using the phrase "cartographic colonialism."

Activists argue that this has influenced global power dynamics by downplaying the presence of the Global South and exaggerating Northern Hemisphere nations.