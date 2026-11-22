UN COP31 in Antalya ends without mention of fossil fuels
The big United Nations climate summit (COP31) just ended in Antalya, Turkey, but countries couldn't agree on how to handle fossil fuels.
The main draft, put forward by Turkey and Australia, didn't even mention fossil fuels by name, which frustrated the European Union and others.
Ireland's climate minister, Darragh O'Brien, speaking on behalf of the EU, said: "It's unconscionable that we would have a climate act that makes no reference to fossil fuels."
Funding dispute stalls talks, Ethiopia next
COP31 was meant to build on the promise to transition away from fossil fuels, but talks also stalled over funding for poorer countries.
With the world facing more extreme weather and the 1.5 degrees Celsius warming limit at risk, countries will try again in Ethiopia soon to find some common ground.