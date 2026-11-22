The big United Nations climate summit (COP31) just ended in Antalya, Turkey, but countries couldn't agree on how to handle fossil fuels.

The main draft, put forward by Turkey and Australia, didn't even mention fossil fuels by name, which frustrated the European Union and others.

Ireland's climate minister, Darragh O'Brien, speaking on behalf of the EU, said: "It's unconscionable that we would have a climate act that makes no reference to fossil fuels."