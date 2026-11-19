UN court convicts Myanmar of 'genocidal intent' against Rohingya
What's the story
The International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague has found Myanmar guilty of "genocidal intent" in the 2017 military crackdown on the Rohingya people. The court's president, Yuji Iwasawa, announced that evidence showed Myanmar forces killed some 10,000 Rohingya civilians, perpetrated widespread acts of sexual violence as well as acts of extreme violence against children and attacked those who tried to flee to Bangladesh. The case was brought by The Gambia in 2019 under the 1948 Genocide Convention.
Accusations detailed
The Gambia sought accountability, reparations, and guarantees for refugees
The Gambia accused Myanmar of a systematic campaign to destroy the Rohingya community, citing mass killings, sexual violence, and forced displacement.
It demanded the court declare Myanmar in violation of the Genocide Convention and hold those responsible accountable.
The Gambia also sought reparations for victims and guarantees for the safe return of Rohingya refugees with citizenship and legal protections.
Defense presented
Myanmar rejected allegations, argued actions were a legitimate counterterrorism operation
Myanmar has rejected the genocide allegations, arguing its actions were a legitimate counterterrorism operation against attacks by the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA).
The country maintained that evidence of killings and sexual violence didn't automatically prove genocide.
Myanmar's legal team contended that genocidal intent must be the only reasonable inference from a pattern of conduct, challenging UN investigative bodies' conclusions.
Crisis worsened
Know about the Rohingya crisis
The 2017 military crackdown in Rakhine state was launched after ARSA, later declared a terrorist group, attacked more than 30 police posts, reportedly killing 12 members of security forces.
The military operation that followed led to mass killings, rape, torture, and destruction of thousands of homes. Over 730,000 Rohingya fled to Bangladesh.
Per the UN, over 1.3 million Rohingya remain displaced across South and Southeast Asia, including 1.2 million in refugee camps in Cox's Bazar in Bangladesh.