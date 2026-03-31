UN diplomat resigns, alleges nuclear war preparations against Iran

Mohamad Safa, a United Nations diplomat and the UN representative of the Patriotic Vision Association (PVA), has resigned from his position. He alleged that the UN is preparing for possible nuclear weapon use in Iran . In a post on X, Safa explained his decision, saying he could not continue "at a time when the UN is preparing for possible nuclear weapon use."

Diplomatic departure Safa's resignation amid escalating West Asia tensions Safa's resignation comes amid escalating tensions in West Asia. He specifically accused senior UN leadership of suppressing dissent to serve a "powerful lobby" that is fueling pro-war sentiment through misinformation about Iran's nuclear capabilities. In his resignation letter, he expressed concern over the lack of public awareness regarding current UN operations, saying, "I don't think people understand the gravity of the situation as the UN is preparing for possible nuclear weapon use in Iran."

Allegations made Senior UN officials accused of shielding war crime designations Safa's resignation letter also alleged that senior UN officials "abuse their power to serve that lobby" and "effectively shield decision-makers" from designations of war crimes. He claimed top officials refuse to describe events in Gaza as genocide or in Lebanon as ethnic cleansing, and refuse to describe the war on Iran as illegal under international law.

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Personal consequences Death threats and professional abandonment Safa said his attempts to offer a differing perspective after October 2023 resulted in "death threats for him and his family" and professional abandonment by the UN. Before resigning, he was a prominent figure within the UN's consultative framework. He served as PVA's executive director since 2013, an organization with special consultative status at the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC).

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Misinformation claims Misinformation campaign and public appeal Safa alleged that senior officials have deployed a "misinformation campaign claiming an Iran nuclear threat" to encourage a broader regional war. He compared this tactic to justifications used for actions in Gaza and Lebanon. In his public appeal, he urged people to protest against these actions, stating that "only the people can stop it."