Mexico being used as 'garbage sink' by US: UN expert

The United States is allegedly using Mexico as a "garbage sink," exposing its communities to toxic pollution, according to a United Nations expert. Marcos Orellana, the UN special rapporteur on toxics and human rights, made these allegations after an 11-day investigation in Mexico last month. He found lax environmental standards and lack of oversight, allowed pollution to accumulate over the years.

Pollution findings 'Sacrifice zones' in Mexico Orellana's investigation uncovered over 1,000 contaminated sites in Mexico's National Inventory of Contaminated Sites. These areas have become "sacrifice zones," where diseases like cancer and miscarriages are normalized. He highlighted specific cases such as factories dumping hazardous waste into the Atoyac River and industrial pig farms polluting drinking water on the Yucatan peninsula.

Waste impact Plastic waste import from US Orellana also highlighted the import of plastic waste from the US, which often lacks clarity on its final destinations. Microscopic plastic particles have been found in several rivers across Mexico. Government records suggest that hundreds of thousands of tons of hazardous waste are shipped from the US to Mexico annually, including lead-acid car batteries and scrap materials for recycling.

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Public response Health issues from air pollution Residents in Monterrey, a major US manufacturing hub, are calling for more attention to health issues caused by air pollution. Maria Enriquez, an activist in Monterrey, said poor air quality has led to respiratory illnesses among residents. The Mexican government invited Orellana's visit amid growing scrutiny of toxic waste management in the country.

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Regulatory changes Plans to strengthen environmental standards Officials in President Claudia Sheinbaum's administration have acknowledged outdated regulatory standards and announced plans to strengthen them. Mariana Boy Tamborrell, the country's federal attorney for environmental protection, said her agency would start requiring industries to remediate environmental damage. Orellana suggested Mexico could impose restrictions on importing hazardous waste as a way to tackle part of the crisis.