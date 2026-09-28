U.N. experts warn US migrant transfers may violate human rights
World
U.N. human rights experts are criticizing the US for sending migrants, including asylum seekers, to third countries where they have no roots or support.
This policy, since Donald Trump returned to power in 2025, has seen thousands relocated to places that may not be safe for them.
The U.N. warns this move could seriously violate basic human rights.
Deported migrants face torture and trafficking
The experts say deported migrants face higher risks of torture, trafficking, and even slavery in these new countries, many of which are already struggling with their own issues.
The US has made deals with 35 nations, nearly a third of them in Africa, to send about 25,000 people so far.