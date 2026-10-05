U.N. human rights experts warn Trump administration deportations risk torture
U.N. human rights experts are calling out the Trump administration for sending migrants to third countries, saying it puts people at risk of torture and abuse.
At least 23,000 people have already been deported to 29 countries and territories. Some were even protected by US judges before.
Now, many face real danger if they cannot return home.
Trump team seeks Supreme Court backing
Deals with Equatorial Guinea, where police reportedly pulled firearms on migrants, especially worry experts.
Vulnerable groups like children, women, LGBTQ people, and trafficking victims are most at risk.
Even after warnings from the U.N. to 35 countries and territories involved, the Trump team says it is following US law, and is now asking the Supreme Court to back it up after lower courts ruled against the policy.
The US has not responded yet to these serious concerns from Geneva.