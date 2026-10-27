UN report accuses Israel of Gaza genocide, West Bank crimes
World
A new United Nations report has accused Israel of committing genocide in Gaza and crimes against humanity in the occupied West Bank, including deliberately targeting Palestinian children.
The findings link these actions to a broader strategy of extermination and displacement, and could bolster the genocide case against Israel and the war-crimes/crimes-against-humanity cases against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant.