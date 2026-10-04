U.N. reports 55% rise in Ukraine civilian casualties this year
World
Ukraine has seen a sharp rise in civilian casualties this year, with the U.N. reporting that more than one civilian was killed or injured every 23 minutes, a 55% jump from last year.
This is due to Russia stepping up missile, drone, and aerial glide bomb strikes on cities and infrastructure.
Glide bombs cause nearly 2,500 casualties
During the first eight months of 2026, almost 2,500 civilians had been killed or injured by aerial glide bombs, a 62% increase over last year.
These attacks have damaged homes and essential services like electricity, heating, and water, making life even tougher as winter approaches.