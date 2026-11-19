UN Security Council's 5 permanent members deadlock on Secretary-General replacement
The United Nations is facing a rare leadership crisis: the five permanent Security Council members can't agree on who should replace Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, whose term ends December 31, 2026.
With time running out, there's real concern the U.N. could start the new year without anyone at the helm.
Grynspan and Nusseibeh face political obstacles
Choosing a new Secretary-General is complicated and mostly happens behind closed doors.
The top candidates, Rebeca Grynspan and Lana Nusseibeh, are hitting roadblocks because of political disagreements and low name recognition.
Ongoing global conflicts and funding issues aren't helping either, making compromise among the big five even harder than usual.