Yongbyon is central to North Korea's nuclear program: it's where they make material for weapons.

Expanding it signals Pyongyang wants to boost its arsenal, especially since US talks stalled back in 2019.

South Korea's Unification Minister Chung Dong-young says North Korea is operating four uranium enrichment facilities, all of which are "running daily."

Meanwhile, Kim has previously said he could return to talks if Washington abandoned its "hostile policy" and recognized what he describes as North Korea's status as a nuclear state.

The IAEA keeps tabs through satellite images since it hasn't been allowed inside North Korea since 2009.