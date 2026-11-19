U.N. watchdog Rafael Grossi: North Korea finished Yongbyon expansion
North Korea just finished expanding its main uranium enrichment site at Yongbyon, according to the U.N.'s nuclear watchdog chief, Rafael Grossi.
Construction wrapped up in late October 2026 after starting in mid-September.
This move comes as US President Trump expressed interest in meeting Kim Jong Un during his China visit for the APEC forum.
Seoul: North Korea's enrichment facilities running
Yongbyon is central to North Korea's nuclear program: it's where they make material for weapons.
Expanding it signals Pyongyang wants to boost its arsenal, especially since US talks stalled back in 2019.
South Korea's Unification Minister Chung Dong-young says North Korea is operating four uranium enrichment facilities, all of which are "running daily."
Meanwhile, Kim has previously said he could return to talks if Washington abandoned its "hostile policy" and recognized what he describes as North Korea's status as a nuclear state.
The IAEA keeps tabs through satellite images since it hasn't been allowed inside North Korea since 2009.