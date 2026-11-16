Unarmed public safety officers shot during Bronx apartment wellness check
Two unarmed public safety officers were shot while checking on a wellness check-gone-awry in a Bronx apartment on Monday, Nov. 16, 2026.
They were responding to a call inside the 33-story Hutchinson River Parkway building when things took a turn, and a third person, likely a building worker, was also hit.
Thankfully, all three are expected to survive.
Suspect died by suicide in apartment
After the shooting, the suspect locked themselves in the apartment.
NYPD's emergency teams arrived and worked to keep everyone else safe.
Sadly, the shooter had died by suicide.