Unidentified projectile strikes PIF tower again in Riyadh business district
Riyadh's tallest building, the PIF Tower, was struck by an unidentified projectile on Tuesday, marking the second attack there in just a week.
The incident happened in Riyadh's business district, and witnesses say a vehicle drove by warning people to take cover.
Yemen's Houthi claimed PIF Tower attack
Last week's attack on the same tower was claimed by Yemen's Houthi group, though they haven't said anything about this latest one yet.
Their strikes on Saudi targets have picked up since an October 2026 airport attack that killed 14 people.
The PIF Tower isn't just tall: it stands as a symbol of Saudi Arabia's economic ambitions amid ongoing regional tensions.