Unions and advocates sue Trump administration over green card rules
Labor unions, university faculty groups and immigrant rights advocates, including the American Association of University Professors, are suing the Trump administration over recent changes to green card policies.
Filed on October 5 in Massachusetts, the lawsuit targets new US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) rules from May and August 2026 that could make it easier for domestic applications to be denied.
The administration says these changes help enforce immigration laws.
Plaintiffs seek to block new rules
The lawsuit argues these policy shifts break federal law by changing standards for people who already applied, which could disrupt families and careers.
Plaintiffs want a judge to block the new rules and process current applications under the old system instead.
The outcome could shape how future green card cases are handled in the US.