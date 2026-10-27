United Nations: CO2 rose 2.8 ppm, greenhouse gasses hit records
World
Greenhouse gasses just broke records again in 2025, according to the United Nations.
Carbon dioxide (CO2) rose by 2.8 parts per million, and both methane and nitrous oxide also reached their highest levels ever, pushing climate change concerns even further.
World Meteorological Organization: CO2 426.8 ppm
The World Meteorological Organization says CO2 was at 426.8 ppm in 2025, with methane and nitrous oxide also far above preindustrial numbers.
While CO2 growth slowed a bit thanks to better land carbon sinks and reduced fire carbon emissions after the recent El Nino, experts warn that fossil fuel use and future El Nino events mean these numbers will likely keep climbing.