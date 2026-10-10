United Nations urges release of detainees amid Delhi anti-CEC protest
World
The United Nations is raising the alarm over mass detentions in Delhi as the ongoing anti-CEC protest continues.
The U.N. is urging authorities to release those held, pointing out concerns over mass detentions in Delhi.
Families and rights groups demand intervention
Families of detainees and human rights groups want urgent intervention, arguing these detentions go too far and restrict civil liberties.
While officials claim it's about keeping order, critics say it highlights bigger questions about India's commitment to democratic freedoms, something that's now getting attention around the world.