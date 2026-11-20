United States and China agree to cooperate on AI safety
Big news in tech diplomacy: US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping have agreed to work together on making AI safer.
Trump told Fox News they are both committed to setting fair rules as AI keeps advancing fast.
With both countries competing to build the most powerful AI, this move shows how seriously they are taking its impact.
Chinese embassy backs AI safety plan
The Chinese embassy is backing the plan, highlighting the need for better communication and human oversight as AI grows more influential.
This partnership comes while the US is still limiting China's access to top NVIDIA chips, so even with rivalry over who leads in AI, both sides seem ready to cooperate on keeping things safe for everyone.