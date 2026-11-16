United States loses measles elimination status after 5,400 cases
The US just lost its measles elimination status, a milestone it held since 2000.
This comes after more than 5,400 cases were reported in 2026, over twice as many as last year, mostly because fewer people are getting vaccinated and misinformation is spreading.
For context, there were only 285 cases back in 2024.
Adam Ratner urges aggressive measles investment
Dr. Adam Ratner, a pediatric infectious diseases physician in New York City and the author of Booster Shots: The Urgent Lessons of Measles and the Uncertain Future of Children's Health, says if vaccination rates don't improve, we could see other diseases like pertussis and congenital rubella make a comeback.
He's calling for urgent investment in public health and clear communication: "We need to focus much more intently, invest much more aggressively in controlling measles, because what's being done now is not working."