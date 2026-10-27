Universities in England to pay $1,200 per extra international student

With 82,523 sponsored study visas to Indian nationals in the year ending June 2026 alone, many could see tuition go up as universities look to cover these extra costs.

Birmingham City University is already planning fee increases, and the University of Bath expects hikes of up to 8% per year.

The UK government says this levy will help fund higher education, but with less than £1 billion expected from it over five years, future fees for international students might still be on the rise.