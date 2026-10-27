Universities in England to pay $1,200 per extra international student
Big update for anyone eyeing the UK for studies:
Starting August 2028, universities in England will have to pay a $1,200 fee for every international student beyond their first 220.
This new rule is expected to bring in about $594 million in its first year and could especially impact Indian students, who make up a big chunk of the international crowd.
Indian students could face tuition hikes
With 82,523 sponsored study visas to Indian nationals in the year ending June 2026 alone, many could see tuition go up as universities look to cover these extra costs.
Birmingham City University is already planning fee increases, and the University of Bath expects hikes of up to 8% per year.
The UK government says this levy will help fund higher education, but with less than £1 billion expected from it over five years, future fees for international students might still be on the rise.