University of Chicago student Kevin Shim accused of fraternity rape
Kevin Shim, a sophomore at the University of Chicago and a member of Alpha Delta Phi, has been accused of raping a 19-year-old woman during a February fraternity party.
Shim remained active in classes and campus life until he was publicly identified in court papers, after which he left his dorm and was suspended from his fraternity.
Doe's suit seeks over $200,000
According to Doe's suit, Shim gave her alcohol at the party that left her unable to consent, then raped her in a secluded room while ignoring her request for a condom.
She's asking for more than $200,000 in damages and wants a jury trial. The suit also names the Alpha Delta Phi national organization and its UChicago chapter as defendants.
The fraternity hasn't said when it first learned about the allegations. Meanwhile, Shim hasn't commented; his representative claims his recent departure isn't tied to the lawsuit.