University of Chicago student Kevin Shim accused of fraternity rape

According to Doe's suit, Shim gave her alcohol at the party that left her unable to consent, then raped her in a secluded room while ignoring her request for a condom.

She's asking for more than $200,000 in damages and wants a jury trial. The suit also names the Alpha Delta Phi national organization and its UChicago chapter as defendants.

The fraternity hasn't said when it first learned about the allegations. Meanwhile, Shim hasn't commented; his representative claims his recent departure isn't tied to the lawsuit.