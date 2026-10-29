University of Kentucky employee believed 1st humanist granted AI exemption
David Durman, who works at the University of Kentucky, is believed to be the first humanist to get a religious exemption from using AI tools like ChatGPT on the job.
Durman said that using AI goes against his humanist values, which focus on real human connection and dignity.
He'll still work with colleagues who use AI. He just doesn't have to use it himself.
David Durman invoked Title VII protections
Durman made his case with help from the American Humanist Association, using Title VII of the Civil Rights Act, which says workplaces have to respect sincerely held religious beliefs.
Since secular humanism counts as a religion under US law, he gets similar protections.
This move follows a growing trend: earlier this year, another employee got an AI exemption for Unitarian Universalist beliefs.