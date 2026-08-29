Nepal: Thieves steal cash from safe swept away in floods
What's the story
In a bizarre turn of events, thieves have allegedly stolen cash from a safe that was swept away by the recent floods in Nepal. The incident took place in the Bhotekoshi area of Rasuwa. The safe was later found along the Trishuli River near Belkhukhola in Galchhi Rural Municipality-4, Dhading.
Arrests made
Most accused are locals
Dhading police were tipped off about locals breaking open the safe and stealing cash.
An investigation was launched immediately, and 29 people were detained during preliminary searches.
The police recovered NPR 92,68,505 in cash from their possession.
Most of the accused are residents of Mastar in Galchhi-4, with some hailing from Adamghat in Galchhi-6 and Adamtar in Siddhalek-7.
Investigation continues
Police investigating source of recovered cash
The police are now investigating the source of the recovered cash and whether there were any other accomplices involved in this incident.
In a separate incident, two people were arrested for allegedly stealing gold earrings from a flood victim's body in the Narayani River.
The arrests came after a video went viral reportedly showing men removing what appeared to be gold earrings from a woman's body swept away by floodwaters.
Victim count
Death toll rises to 626
Meanwhile, Nepal's disaster authority has updated the number of missing and dead in the floods.
The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority said 2,426 people are now missing, up from 1,924 on Friday night. The death toll has also risen to 626.
The number of foreign nationals unaccounted for remains unchanged at 517 as search and rescue efforts continue across the country.