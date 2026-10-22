US $14 billion Taiwan arms deal stalled by President Trump
A major $14 billion US arms deal meant to help Taiwan defend itself is on hold, mainly because President Trump is hesitating to sign off.
He's reportedly resisting US political pressure to approve the package, as Chinese President Xi Jinping warned that backing Taiwan could make things tense between the US and China.
The deal includes important gear such as Patriot missiles and radar systems that Taiwan says it really needs for its defense.
President Trump floated Taiwan arms leverage
This delay has put the spotlight on America's promise to support Taiwan, especially since Trump floated the idea of using these arms sales as a bargaining chip with China.
Now, there's talk of splitting up the package into smaller parts.
Meanwhile, Taiwanese officials are stressing how urgent these weapons are for their security, as China threatens to seize Taiwan by force.