What's the story

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has arrested two Pakistani nationals in Texas for allegedly running a multi-year immigration fraud and money laundering racket.

The accused, Abdul Hadi Murshid (39) and Muhammad Salman Nasir (35), were arrested after an investigation by FBI Dallas and other federal law enforcement agencies.

They are charged with conspiracy to defraud the United States, visa fraud, money laundering conspiracy, and Racketeering Influenced and Corrupt Organization Act (RICO) conspiracy.