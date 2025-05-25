US: 2 Pakistani nationals arrested for visa fraud, money laundering
What's the story
The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has arrested two Pakistani nationals in Texas for allegedly running a multi-year immigration fraud and money laundering racket.
The accused, Abdul Hadi Murshid (39) and Muhammad Salman Nasir (35), were arrested after an investigation by FBI Dallas and other federal law enforcement agencies.
They are charged with conspiracy to defraud the United States, visa fraud, money laundering conspiracy, and Racketeering Influenced and Corrupt Organization Act (RICO) conspiracy.
Scheme details
Accused operated visa fraud scheme for financial gain
The indictment alleges that Murshid and Nasir, along with the Law Offices of D Robert Jones PLLC and Reliable Ventures, Inc., ran a large-scale visa fraud scheme.
They allegedly submitted false applications for non-citizens, called "visa seekers" in court documents, to help them enter and stay in the US illegally.
The defendants are also accused of illegally obtaining and attempting to obtain US citizenship.
Scheme tactics
Fraudulent job offers and fake salaries used in scheme
The defendants allegedly created fake job offers and submitted false paperwork under the EB-2, EB-3, and H-1B visa programs.
They placed fake job ads in newspapers to meet the US Department of Labor requirements for offering jobs to Americans.
After getting approval, they filed petitions with US immigration authorities and applied for green cards on behalf of the visa seekers.
Legal proceedings
Defendants face extensive charges, potential prison time
Acting US Attorney Chad E Meacham said the defendants "engaged in extensive measures to hide a massive, multi-year immigration fraud scheme."
If convicted, both men could face up to 20 years in prison. Murshid could also lose his US citizenship.
They appeared in court on May 23, and a hearing is scheduled for May 30.