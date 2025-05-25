What's the story

Former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has accused interim government head Muhammad Yunus of "selling the country to the United States."

The allegations come after reports that Yunus threatened to resign following military calls for general elections in December. The situation has sparked nationwide protests.

In a Facebook post, Hasina invoked her father, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Bangladesh's founding leader, who was assassinated for refusing US demands over St. Martin's Island.