'Militant leader' Yunus selling off Bangladesh to US: Sheikh Hasina
What's the story
Former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has accused interim government head Muhammad Yunus of "selling the country to the United States."
The allegations come after reports that Yunus threatened to resign following military calls for general elections in December. The situation has sparked nationwide protests.
In a Facebook post, Hasina invoked her father, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Bangladesh's founding leader, who was assassinated for refusing US demands over St. Martin's Island.
Allegations detailed
Hasina alleges Yunus's government supported by militant groups
Hasina has alleged that Yunus is ruling with the help of terrorist groups.
She said, "He has seized power with the help of terrorists, all the terrorists... from whom we protected the people of Bangladesh."
She also slammed a ban on her party, the Awami League, calling it unconstitutional and illegal.
"Who gave this militant leader...the right to touch the constitution?" she asked.
Warning issued
Yunus warns against 'unreasonable demands'
Yunus has warned of public-backed action if unreasonable demands are made.
This comes after calls for elections by December from the army chief and the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP).
Yunus has also met with leaders of Jamaat-e-Islami and the National Citizen Party (NCP).
Jamaat chief Shafiqur Rahman proposed two possible timelines for elections: mid-February 2026 if reforms are completed, or immediately after Ramadan if they take longer.
Meanwhile, the NCP has called for local government polls before national elections.