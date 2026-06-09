Most new US data centers being built on drought-hit land

Industry impact

Local opposition, concerns over energy use and costs

The AI industry is investing billions of dollars into new data centers, often in dry, sparsely populated areas where land is cheaper and tax breaks are more generous. However, this has raised concerns about water use and rising energy bills. Local opposition has led to some projects being scaled back or scrapped altogether. Despite these concerns, the sector maintains that its current water use is just a fraction of what larger consumers like agriculture already take.