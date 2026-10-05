US Air Force redeploys bombers from RAF Fairford after reports
The US Air Force redeployed its bombers out of RAF Fairford in the UK this week, following reports of a suspected terror plot targeting the base.
Aviation spotters noticed B-1 bombers leaving on Sunday, and the Pentagon later confirmed all aircraft are back in the US.
The move was kept quiet at first for security reasons.
Arrest in London over RAF Fairford
The withdrawal happened soon after a dual British-Iranian national was arrested in London over alleged plans against RAF Fairford, tied to a late September security incident at RAF Fairford.
British officials suspect Tehran's involvement, though Iran denies it.
Six people have been arrested so far and released on bail as investigations continue.
Meanwhile, even with fewer bombers in Europe, the US is ramping up its military presence in the Middle East by sending more ships to the region.