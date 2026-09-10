Iranian attacks damaged several US fighter jets in Jordan: Report
What's the story
Several United States military aircraft were damaged in an Iranian missile attack on the Muwaffaq Salti Air Base in Jordan on Tuesday night, CBS News reported. The outlet's sources said about eight F-15 fighter jets suffered minor damage but were later returned to service. Among the damages was an American A-10 Thunderbolt, known as the Warthog, which reportedly lost a wing. No fatalities were reported in connection with the attacks in Jordan.
Retaliation response
Iranian attack follows US strike on oil tankers
The Iranian attack came after the US targeted five Iranian oil tankers in retaliation for previous missile strikes on a US Navy warship.
The US Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed that American forces struck four crude oil carriers in the Gulf of Oman and another near Kharg Island in the Persian Gulf.
President Donald Trump also confirmed Washington's responsibility for these tanker attacks, warning of more strikes to come.
Attack claim
Missiles intercepted by Jordanian air defense systems
The report also said US forces fired more than 30 Patriot missiles to defend against the Iranian attacks.
Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) took responsibility for the missile strike on the US base in Jordan, calling it a "punitive operation."
They also claimed to have attacked more than a dozen vessels transiting through the Strait of Hormuz.
Jordanian authorities reported that their air defense systems intercepted 18 out of 20 incoming ballistic missiles, with two landing in unpopulated areas.
Conflict conditions
Possibility of war ending after US midterm elections
The IRGC said the war could end if Washington met certain conditions, including demands related to conflicts in Lebanon and Yemen.
"It must... refrain from renewed threats, withdraw the Israeli regime's army from Lebanon, end the blockade of Yemen, release $24 billion in Iran's frozen assets and refrain from any interference in the country's nuclear and missile capabilities," IRGC Spokesman Hossein Mohebi said.
President Trump has said he does not think the war will end until after November's midterm elections.