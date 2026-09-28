US Ambassador David Purdue: Trump floated selling arms to China

Purdue also stood by Trump's big increase in arms sales to Taiwan, with the increase reaching 50%, calling it proof of America's commitment to the island.

Meanwhile, despite the diplomatic tension over Iran, the US still bans arms sales to China (a rule in place under a longstanding American arms embargo, tightened following the 1989 Tiananmen Square massacre).

Trump and Xi did find some common ground though: Xi expressed support for keeping Iran nuclear-free and protecting shipping routes in the Middle East.