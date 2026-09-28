US Ambassador David Purdue: Trump floated selling arms to China
US Ambassador to China David Purdue shared that during a recent meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, President Trump floated the idea of selling American weapons to China.
The comment came up on Fox News and adds a quirky twist to already tense U.S.-China relations, especially with ongoing debates about China's ties to Iran.
Purdue backs 50% Taiwan arms increase
Purdue also stood by Trump's big increase in arms sales to Taiwan, with the increase reaching 50%, calling it proof of America's commitment to the island.
Meanwhile, despite the diplomatic tension over Iran, the US still bans arms sales to China (a rule in place under a longstanding American arms embargo, tightened following the 1989 Tiananmen Square massacre).
Trump and Xi did find some common ground though: Xi expressed support for keeping Iran nuclear-free and protecting shipping routes in the Middle East.