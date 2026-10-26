US and Canada near deal after President Trump 50% tariff
World
Looks like the US and Canada are finally close to ending their months-long tariff standoff.
Talks have picked up speed lately, after President Trump hit Canadian products like beer and cheese with a hefty 50% tariff back in August.
Now, both sides are working on a deal. Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney says he's aiming for an agreement that really benefits Canadians.
Tariffs shake up US Senate races
This trade fight isn't just about economics: it's also shaking up US Senate races in places like Michigan and Maine.
To ease some of the tension, Trump recently announced that certain things (like paper materials) will be exempt from tariffs starting October 30.
Negotiators from both countries say they're hoping to wrap everything up soon, so stay tuned!