US and Iran plan talks to reopen Strait of Hormuz
World
The US and Iran are gearing up for talks, helped along by Qatar and Oman, on reopening the Strait of Hormuz, a route for global oil shipments.
Even though President Trump publicly shot down Iran's proposal to lift blockades and ease oil sanctions, the US hasn't made it official yet, which suggests there's still room for negotiation.
Iran foreign minister seeks economic relief
Iran's foreign minister will meet mediators in New York to push for economic relief.
There's also a separate agreement with Oman about reopening the Strait, a move Iran likes.
Meanwhile, the US wants Iran to make concessions on its nuclear program within a 60-day window set earlier this year, making these talks even more complicated.