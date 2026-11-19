This agreement is all about boosting Venezuela's defense game: think better training, upgraded equipment, and some fresh tech to handle security threats.

Hegseth described it as a "major shift in bilateral relations," saying Venezuela has gone from being seen as a threat to becoming a "compliant security partner."

Rodriguez added that the pact was "extraordinarily relevant" to bilateral relations and would help Venezuela strengthen its armed forces and improve their ability to confront common threats.

This comes less than a year after heightened tensions involving Maduro, a reminder of just how much things have shifted.