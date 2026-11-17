US announces Quad maritime patrol aircraft exercise at Manila summit
The US just announced a maritime patrol aircraft exercise with the Quad, during their summit in Manila.
President Trump says this move is all about keeping the Indo-Pacific region "ensuring a free, open, stable and prosperous Indo-Pacific," while showing how these countries are teaming up more closely on security and economic issues.
President Trump calls Quad vital partnership
Trump called the Quad one of the world's most important partnerships, bringing together some of its most successful nations.
The group is stepping up coordination to keep things stable in the Indo-Pacific and tackle regional challenges together, aiming for a safer and more prosperous future for everyone in the area.