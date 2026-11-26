US approves $621.9 million jumpstart funded package for Ukraine's F-16s
The US just approved a $621.9 million package to help Ukraine keep its F-16 fighter jets in top shape.
Announced on November 25, 2026, the deal covers maintenance gear and transport support.
Interestingly, the funding comes from Belgium, Denmark, the Netherlands, and Norway through a joint program called JUMPSTART.
No US troops for F-16 upkeep
This move is meant to boost Ukraine's defense without affecting US military readiness.
The package includes key equipment needed for F-16 upkeep: think cartridge-actuated and propellant-actuated devices (basically equipment that keeps jets running safely).
No extra US troops will be sent over; contractors will be picked competitively, and there are no side deals attached.