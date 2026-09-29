US approves month-long Iran Najaf pilgrim flights despite sanctions
The US was set to grant the green light for flights between Iran and Najaf, Iraq, even though sanctions are still in place.
For one month, Iraqi Airways can fly Shiite Muslim pilgrims to this major holy city.
The move comes after flights were halted last week and is meant to help Iraq's Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi keep good relations with both the US and Iran.
PM Ali al-Zaidi offers flight safeguards
Iraq sits at the center of tricky U.S.-Iran politics, and Najaf is a huge pilgrimage spot drawing millions each year.
The waiver shows how important this route is, and that Iraq is pushing for even more travel exceptions with the US like for health care and education.
To keep things above board, Ali al-Zaidi has offered to provide safeguards for the flights, including rigorous screening and information sharing, so these flights aren't misused.
Meanwhile, other countries like Turkey and the U.A.E. are also adjusting their air policies as regional tensions shift.