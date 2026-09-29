US approves month-long Iran Najaf pilgrim flights despite sanctions

Iraq sits at the center of tricky U.S.-Iran politics, and Najaf is a huge pilgrimage spot drawing millions each year.

The waiver shows how important this route is, and that Iraq is pushing for even more travel exceptions with the US like for health care and education.

To keep things above board, Ali al-Zaidi has offered to provide safeguards for the flights, including rigorous screening and information sharing, so these flights aren't misused.

Meanwhile, other countries like Turkey and the U.A.E. are also adjusting their air policies as regional tensions shift.