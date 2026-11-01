US Army detonates lead azide at Iowa Army Ammunition Plant
On November 25, the US Army set off a controlled explosion at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant to safely get rid of unstable lead azide.
While this was meant to prevent a bigger disaster, it sent up massive plumes of smoke and got people in Middletown worried about possible lead dust in the air.
EPA monitoring reports no airborne lead
Locals were advised by the American Lung Association to stay indoors, and some, like Lucy Giehl, chose to evacuate out of caution.
Now, federal agencies, including the US Environmental Protection Agency, are monitoring air quality and potential lead contamination in the surrounding region;
so far, initial Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) monitoring reportedly detected no airborne lead more than 30 minutes after the explosion, but people are still uneasy about long-term effects on health and wildlife.