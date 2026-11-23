US Army detonation at Iowa plant will release lead azide
The US Army is set to blow up old explosives at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant on November 23, which will send a cloud of toxic lead azide into the air.
About 400 people from nearby Middletown have to evacuate because of possible shockwaves, and both the Army and the EPA admit the pollution could spread beyond just the local area.
Mediapolis closes schools, firefighters begin decontamination
Ahead of the blast, Mediapolis has closed schools and put firefighters on decontamination duty.
The local library posted that "no amount of lead exposure is safe," while the school district is purchasing lead test kits to take samples from areas throughout the grounds and building.
Protests have broken out, with locals upset about health risks and feeling blindsided: therapist and substitute teacher Kathi Berry said, "I feel like it was kind of sprung on us in the community," and "I think that we're underestimating what this could do to our future generations."