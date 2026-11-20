US Army pauses 5-ton lead azide blast in Middletown, Iowa
The US Army has hit pause on a planned explosion of 5 tons of lead azide in Middletown, Iowa, after locals raised concerns about health risks from lead dust and possible property damage.
The blast was supposed to happen today, November 20, but worries over safety led to evacuation advisories for certain Middletown residents.
Army vows clearer communication, schools close
The delay comes after criticism that the Army did not give enough heads-up to state officials or residents.
Now, they are promising clearer updates and better communication before moving forward.
Risk maps showed some neighborhoods (and even schools) could be affected by lead dust, so several schools closed as a precaution while officials keep the community posted on next steps.