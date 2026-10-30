US Army returns to mass burial training amid Iran tensions
World
The US Army is bringing back mass battlefield burial training for the first time since the Korean War, responding to rising tensions with Iran.
This fall at Fort Bragg, soldiers practiced setting up temporary burial sites using heavy equipment, preparing for the possibility of large-scale casualties if conflict breaks out.
Chaplains aid remains identification and preservation
Unlike recent wars where remains were quickly sent home, this training centers on preserving and identifying fallen soldiers for future repatriation.
Army chaplains are also getting involved again after more than 20 years, supporting respectful temporary burials and showing how seriously the military is taking these new risks.