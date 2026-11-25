US Army to detonate 5 tons lead azide in Iowa
The US Army is gearing up for a big, carefully planned detonation at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant to get rid of about 5 tons of unstable lead azide.
It has released a video showing safety steps like building a massive water wall and earth barriers to help protect the community.
The explosion is set for 9:00am on November 25.
Burlington residents worry about contamination
Even with these safety measures, people living nearby, especially in Burlington, are worried about possible contamination and effects on their homes.
The Army says the blast's plume should move away from town, but out of caution, local schools are closed and residents are sealing up their houses.
The Army hopes its video helps reassure everyone by explaining what it is doing to keep things safe.