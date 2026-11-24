Lead dust could settle on surfaces or drift through the air, putting nearby communities and about 350 farms at risk.

The Army is encouraging pregnant women, children, and anyone with health issues to evacuate as a precaution.

Over 100 officials will be testing air and soil before and after the blast, and there is a dam installed Monday night to flood the area around the explosives with a liquid foam designed to absorb the lead.

If locals want their homes or schools checked for contamination, the Army and EPA say they will do it and share results quickly.