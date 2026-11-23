US Army to detonate lead azide in Iowa despite court
The US Army is set to blow up nearly 4536kg of unstable lead azide at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant on November 25, even though a federal court has temporarily blocked its environmental permit.
The Justice Department says there's an "immediate risk" because the deteriorating material "poses an immediate risk of an accidental detonation," and the Army says detonating the chemicals on-site is safer than moving them elsewhere.
EPA urges precautions as residents worry
People living nearby, along with environmental groups, are concerned that the blast could send lead dust across an area about 40km long and five miles wide, potentially affecting homes, animals, and wildlife.
The EPA and other agencies are stepping in with safety plans and have advised residents to stay indoors, close windows and doors, and bring pets and livestock inside during the operation.