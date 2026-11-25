Today, the US Army is set to carry out a controlled detonation of nearly 4.4 tons of unstable explosives at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant. This move comes after lead azide, a chemical inside the stockpile, became dangerously unpredictable.

NASA is keeping an eye on air quality using planes and satellites, while FEMA is supporting the recommended relocation of residents in a five-mile zone southwest of the plant, and people living within a wider 20-mile area have been advised to stay indoors with windows and doors closed.