US Army to detonate nearly 4.4 tons at Iowa plant
Today, the US Army is set to carry out a controlled detonation of nearly 4.4 tons of unstable explosives at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant. This move comes after lead azide, a chemical inside the stockpile, became dangerously unpredictable.
NASA is keeping an eye on air quality using planes and satellites, while FEMA is supporting the recommended relocation of residents in a five-mile zone southwest of the plant, and people living within a wider 20-mile area have been advised to stay indoors with windows and doors closed.
Trained teams deploy barriers and foam
To keep things under control, protective barriers and foam systems have been set up at the site.
The operation is being handled by trained professionals to make sure everything goes as safely as possible.