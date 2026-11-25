US Army urges Middletown, Iowa evacuation before 10,000-pound explosives blast
If you're in Middletown, Iowa, the US Army wants you out of town before they safely blow up 4536kg of unstable explosives on November 25.
The big worry? Lead dust from the blast could spread and be dangerous, especially for kids, so the Army is recommending that people temporarily relocate just to be safe.
Middletown blast rescheduled to November 25
This controlled explosion was supposed to happen on November 20 but got pushed back while officials, including President Trump and incoming Gov. Rob Sand, sorted out legal approvals.
Now it's set for 9am on November 25, with experts saying weather conditions will help keep everyone safe.
The Army has also shared maps showing where lead dust might settle and is urging folks to avoid those areas or stay indoors if they can't leave.