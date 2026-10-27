US bans BYD cars at Kadena Air Base in Japan

The US military announced a ban on cars from Chinese brand BYD at Kadena Air Base in Japan, set to take effect Monday.

Officials are worried the technology inside these vehicles might pick up or send out sensitive information, even though they have not named any specific threats.

Base spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Alli Stormer said, "These vehicles present an unacceptable and unmitigable risk to our personnel and our mission," highlighting how cautious the base is about security.