US blocks at least 50 Iranian oil tankers, UANI says
World
The US has been blocking at least 50 Iranian oil tankers from leaving the country's coast, according to policy group UANI.
Most of these ships are mostly carrying crude, as well as petroleum products and liquefied petroleum gas, and the blockade has also left 20 Iran-flagged vessels stuck near Sri Lanka and another one by Oman.
US enforcement diverts 130 ships
This move is part of a US effort to disrupt Iran's oil trade and put economic pressure on Tehran.
Scott Bessent even said Iran would have no oil on the water this week for the first time in history.
So far, 130 ships have been diverted under this enforcement, and no tankers were seen loading at Iran's main export terminal, Kharg Island, making it tough for Iran to sell its oil or earn revenue right now.