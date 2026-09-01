AI data centers sparking bipartisan outrage in US politics
What's the story
The rapid growth of artificial intelligence (AI) has sparked an unusual consensus in US politics: a growing opposition to the massive data centers that power this technology. Both Democratic and Republican candidates are now campaigning against these facilities, promising stricter regulations and blaming them for rising electricity costs and disruptions to local communities.
Campaigns
Campaign spending on data centers skyrockets
Political advertisements mentioning data centers have already racked up over $31 million this year, according to AdImpact.
In August alone, more than 8% of campaign spending on broadcast television went toward ads mentioning AI or data centers.
Almost all of this spending was negative, with over 99% of the year's expenditure on such ads opposing AI infrastructure projects.
Infrastructure growth
Public opinion shifts against data center projects
The AI boom requires massive computing power, leading tech companies to invest hundreds of billions of dollars in new infrastructure.
According to Cleanview, a tracking firm, over 2,000 data centers are currently being planned across the US.
However, as these projects get closer to homes and communities, public opinion is shifting against them.
Energy impact
Rising electricity costs and environmental concerns fuel opposition
AI data centers use powerful chips that consume much more energy than previous generations of computing equipment.
A Goldman Sachs analysis predicted this could lead to a 6% increase in US electricity bills nationally over the next year, with even bigger hikes near data centers.
Other concerns include property rights, water consumption, environmental damage, and home values.
Poll results
Voter sentiment strongly against local data center construction
A July Fox News poll found that 70% of voters opposed the construction of AI data centers in their area.
Similarly, a Reuters/Ipsos survey revealed that 59% would oppose one within 16.09km of their home.
This growing public sentiment has led to unusual political alliances and fierce debates in various states across the US.
Legislative action
Data center debates create strange bedfellows in politics
The backlash against AI data centers is creating unusual political alliances.
In Ohio, Democrat Sherrod Brown has spent millions attacking Republican Senator Jon Husted over the state's data center expansion.
Meanwhile, Wisconsin's Republican Tom Tiffany has dubbed his Democratic opponent David Crowley as "Data Center David."
Both parties are now supporting stricter regulations on these facilities at the state level.
Industry response
Tech-money flows into campaigns, but many ads barely mention AI
Tech giants, venture capital firms, and AI executives have donated more than $190 million in super PACs and nonprofits during the midterm campaign.
Leading The Future, a super PAC partly funded by Silicon Valley venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz and OpenAI President Greg Brockman and his wife, has received tens of millions of dollars.
However, many industry-backed campaign ads barely mention AI as they promote favored candidates using broader political messages.