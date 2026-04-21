US CENTCOM posts video of blockade enforcement by helicopter

The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) has released a video showing American forces enforcing a naval blockade around Iran . The footage shows a US soldier in a helicopter aiming a heavy-caliber machine gun at a cargo vessel and issuing radio instructions. "This is United States Warship 115. You are entering an area of a military blockade," the soldier says in the video.

Blockade enforcement Maritime standoff between US and Iran intensifies CENTCOM said that American forces have directed 27 vessels to turn around or return to Iranian ports as part of this blockade. "Since the commencement of the blockade against ships entering or exiting Iranian ports and coastal areas, US forces have directed 27 vessels to turn around or return to an Iranian port," it said in a social media post. This comes after a two-week ceasefire in ongoing hostilities, which is set to expire soon.

Twitter Post CENTCOM's post on X Since the commencement of the blockade against ships entering or exiting Iranian ports and coastal areas, U.S. forces have directed 27 vessels to turn around or return to an Iranian port. pic.twitter.com/G8dl96wN4H — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) April 20, 2026

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Standoff escalates US fired on Iranian ship In a separate incident on Sunday, the US military fired on an Iranian-flagged cargo ship from China heading to Bandar Abbas port following a standoff. The ship was reportedly suspected of carrying dual-use materials with possible military applications. However, Iran has denied these allegations and accused the US of "armed piracy."

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Iranian response Response options for Iran limited due to civilian presence Iranian authorities have said they are prepared to respond to what they call "blatant aggression." However, civilian presence on board has limited their options. China, a major importer of Iranian crude, has expressed concern over this interception, and President Xi Jinping called for normal shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.