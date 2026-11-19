US China, Russia leaders meet at APEC on nuclear cuts
US President Trump, China's President Xi, and Russia's President Putin sat down together for a first-of-its-kind meeting to talk about reducing nuclear weapons.
The meeting happened amid the APEC summit in November, and Trump called it an "honor" to be part of what he described as leaders "really making history."
US China, Russia influence nuclear security
These three countries have the biggest say when it comes to nuclear power, so their willingness to talk seriously about cutting back is a major deal for global security.
With all eyes on them, this could actually shake up how the world handles nuclear weapons going forward.